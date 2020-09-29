Bitradio (BRO) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Bitradio has a total market cap of $52,941.26 and $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001569 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,140,489 coins and its circulating supply is 9,140,485 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars.

