BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $679,728.37

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $679,728.37 and approximately $18,141.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00535002 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00073924 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00052019 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,893,435,203 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Graviex, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.