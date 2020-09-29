Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Hits $507,638.74

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $507,638.74 and approximately $4,821.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00549120 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00074402 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00052093 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000815 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.