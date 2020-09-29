Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Volume Tops $4.57 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.95 or 0.00074010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Indodax and BitFlip. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $139.26 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00553022 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000828 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Koineks, Bitinka, Coinnest, YoBit, Indodax, Bitsane, Binance, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Bitlish, Bleutrade, Instant Bitex, Huobi, C2CX, Exrates, Ovis, OKEx, Braziliex, BitFlip, Negocie Coins, Sistemkoin, QuadrigaCX, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, BitMarket, Kucoin, Coinone, DSX, Altcoin Trader, Graviex, Crex24, SouthXchange, Upbit, Bittrex, TDAX, Zebpay, Korbit, Vebitcoin, CEX.IO, BitBay, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

