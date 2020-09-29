Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $636,296.00

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00005013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BigONE, Bithumb and Gate.io. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $100.43 million and $636,296.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004109 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000544 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000941 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00032043 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Bithumb, Huobi, OKEx, Binance, Kucoin, Indodax, CoinBene, YoBit, BigONE, HitBTC, Crex24, Coinnest, Exrates and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.