BitCoal (COAL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $4,360.85 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.08 or 0.00910693 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003457 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001868 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000388 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.