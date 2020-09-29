BioSolar Inc (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Short Interest Up 118.9% in September

BioSolar Inc (OTCMKTS:BSRC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,200 shares, a growth of 118.9% from the August 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,988,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BSRC remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,786,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,522,146. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. BioSolar has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About BioSolar

BioSolar, Inc develops technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company also focuses on developing silicon alloy based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. It plans to engage with lithium-ion battery manufacturers and identify licensing partners in the electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and grid electrical storage industries to market its products.

