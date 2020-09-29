BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $69.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.44.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,808. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 365.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 22.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,612,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.
