BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $69.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,808. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.52 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 365.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 22.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,612,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $110,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

