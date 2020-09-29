Bigbom Price Tops $0.0003 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Bigbom token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Hotbit and IDEX. Bigbom has a market cap of $110,143.67 and approximately $8,094.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bigbom has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042957 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.69 or 0.04816264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033919 BTC.

Bigbom Token Profile

Bigbom (BBO) is a token. It launched on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bigbom Token Trading

Bigbom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, Bancor Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

