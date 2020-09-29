BidiPass Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. One BidiPass token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $496,364.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $512.12 or 0.04768981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002164 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,759,043 tokens. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.