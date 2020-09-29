BidaskClub Lowers Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPCO. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Tribune Publishing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

Tribune Publishing stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Tribune Publishing has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $429.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 48.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 177,143 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 26.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 65.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 876.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 839,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.