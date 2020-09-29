BidaskClub Lowers Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.80 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $551.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $210.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 20,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,441.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,300 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth $51,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.