BidaskClub Lowers Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ LORL opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.65. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,105,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after buying an additional 146,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 939,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,333,000 after buying an additional 42,175 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 681,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 108,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.
About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.
Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.
