BidaskClub Lowers Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LORL opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.65. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,105,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after buying an additional 146,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 939,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,333,000 after buying an additional 42,175 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 681,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 108,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

