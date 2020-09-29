BidaskClub Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BILI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura cut Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BOCOM International lowered Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 22.84% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

