BidaskClub Lowers Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASMB. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of ASMB opened at $16.16 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 136.24%. The firm had revenue of $39.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,353,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after purchasing an additional 310,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,933,000 after acquiring an additional 97,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 85,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 149,386 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

