BidaskClub Lowers Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASMB. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.75.
Shares of ASMB opened at $16.16 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,353,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after purchasing an additional 310,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,933,000 after acquiring an additional 97,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 85,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 149,386 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.
