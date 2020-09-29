BidaskClub Downgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LIND. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.34. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $18.34.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of ($0.27) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith bought 214,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,379,518.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,932.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 247,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 30,292 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

