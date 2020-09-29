BHP Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,104 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the average daily volume of 1,465 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $355,000.

BHP stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.58. 275,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,225. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. BHP Group has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $58.35.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf raised BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

