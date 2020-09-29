Beowulf Price Up 2.1% Over Last 24 Hours (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Beowulf has traded flat against the dollar. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and $2.11 million worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.01586047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00180287 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,100 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

