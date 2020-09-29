Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $284.25

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $284.25 and last traded at $284.25, with a volume of 1433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $280.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.94.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. The business had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total value of $1,301,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,206,612.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 17,362 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $3,422,223.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,069,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,343,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,495 shares of company stock valued at $95,496,360 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,544,000 after buying an additional 1,155,679 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Beigene by 70.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after acquiring an additional 701,444 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Beigene by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,140,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beigene by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

