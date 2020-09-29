Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0016 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $386,423.99 and $37,850.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $32.15 and $20.33. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00055318 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 240,478,274 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

