Beer Money (BEER) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,098.00

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $262,916.93 and $4,098.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money token can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beer Money alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $512.12 or 0.04768981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Beer Money Token Profile

Beer Money is a token. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beer Money

Beer Money can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beer Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beer Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.