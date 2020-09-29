Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Update

Beazley PLC (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the August 31st total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF remained flat at $$4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. Beazley has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BZLYF shares. HSBC started coverage on Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

