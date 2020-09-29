Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.0132 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a total market cap of $6,924.86 and approximately $3.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00399811 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020351 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012821 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009975 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00026338 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

