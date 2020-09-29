Basic-Fit N.V. (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Short Interest Update

Basic-Fit N.V. (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 233,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSFFF remained flat at $$25.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Basic-Fit has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSFFF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Basic-Fit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Basic-Fit in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of March 16, 2020, it operated 784 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

