Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRRKF remained flat at $$609.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.12. Barry Callebaut has a twelve month low of $453.00 and a twelve month high of $610.00.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Separately, HSBC lowered Barry Callebaut from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions, and Key and Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, heavy duty exit devices, and elegant door hardware interconnect towers; entrance systems, including automated boarding pass controls and automatic sliding doors; electronic access control and data collection solutions; mechanical and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic hotel locks and access control systems; safe locks; interior glass systems, which include multifunctional manual sliding door systems; key systems and key cutting machines; and movable walls.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.