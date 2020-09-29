Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Sells £35,832.10 in Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,820.99).

LON BARC traded up GBX 6.45 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 98 ($1.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,611,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,531,199. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 105.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

BARC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Investec raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

