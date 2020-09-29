Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRKF opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT Company Profile

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale industries, and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

