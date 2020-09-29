Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRKF opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Bank Rakyat Indonesia has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, Asia, and the United States. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and inter-bank call money, as well as deposits on call from customers, and other banks and financial institutions. It also offers cards; working capital and investment loans; mortgages, housing, motor vehicle, and other consumer loans; program loans to support the development of small and middle scale industries, and cooperatives; Kupedes loans to micro scale industries and fixed income employees in agriculture, manufacturing, trading, and other sectors; and syndicated loans.

