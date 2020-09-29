Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Update

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,643,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 10,151,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BZQIF remained flat at $$1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed Line Domestic Communications; Cellular Communications; International Communications, Internet Services and Network End Point; and Multichannel Television.

