BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the August 31st total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BAESF stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

