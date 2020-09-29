B. Riley Increases Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target to $12.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ready Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ready Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of RC stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.54 million, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ready Capital by 2,510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ready Capital by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 3,316.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

