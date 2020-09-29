Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bradesco Corretora

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Azul currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. 85,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. Azul has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($1.27). Azul had a negative net margin of 80.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.44 million. Analysts predict that Azul will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 713,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 418,210 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Azul by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 936,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 735,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

