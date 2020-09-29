Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Short Interest Up 102.2% in September

Ayr Strategies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AYRSF stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. Ayr Strategies has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYRSF shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ayr Strategies from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ayr Strategies from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Ayr Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated multi-state operator in cannabis sector in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr Strategies Inc is based in New York, New York.

