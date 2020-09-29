Axonics Modulation Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,328 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 492% compared to the typical daily volume of 731 call options.

Shares of AXNX opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 9,167 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $391,155.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,711 shares of company stock worth $7,681,504. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after buying an additional 1,475,668 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,883,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,121,000 after purchasing an additional 174,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after purchasing an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 380.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,230,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 388,713 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXNX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

