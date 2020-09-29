Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

AXLA has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Shares of AXLA opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $169.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.21. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axcella Health by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 43,339 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 22.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 69.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,375,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.