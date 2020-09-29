AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVIVA PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get AVIVA PLC/ADR alerts:

AVIVA PLC/ADR stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AVIVA PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for AVIVA PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVIVA PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.