Australian United Investment Company Ltd (ASX:AUI) Insider Acquires A$247,679.56 in Stock

Australian United Investment Company Ltd (ASX:AUI) insider Charles Goode acquired 30,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$8.08 ($5.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$247,679.56 ($176,913.97).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14.

Get Australian United Investment alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Australian United Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.80%.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Australian United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.