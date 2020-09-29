Australian Oil & Gas Corporation (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Short Interest Update

Australian Oil & Gas Corporation (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Australian Oil & Gas stock remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,733. Australian Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Australian Oil & Gas

