Auroracoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15.00 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $915,440.85 and $15.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

