Atonomi (ATMI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Atonomi has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $185,054.88 and $9.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

