Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACBI. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 122,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 61,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

