Atico Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atico Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 347.4% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ATCMF opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Several analysts recently commented on ATCMF shares. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price target on shares of Atico Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price target on shares of Atico Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

