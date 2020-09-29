Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the August 31st total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ARGGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

ARGGY opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $8.40.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.