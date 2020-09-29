Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

In other news, Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 8,739.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,857,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,203,086 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 68.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 554,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 224,639 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 457,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 40,879 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 138.4% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 324,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 188,283 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,977. The stock has a market cap of $251.37 million, a P/E ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

