Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Aspen Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aspen Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.
In other news, Director Sanford Rich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,977. The stock has a market cap of $251.37 million, a P/E ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.16.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Aspen Group Company Profile
Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.
