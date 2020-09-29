ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Up 92.7% in September

ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the August 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,734.0 days.
OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64. ASOS has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $64.98.
About ASOS
See Also: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.