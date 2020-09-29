ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Up 92.7% in September

ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the August 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,734.0 days.

OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64. ASOS has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

