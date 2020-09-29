ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ASOMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get ASOS PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of ASOMY opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.16. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 177.68 and a beta of 4.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.