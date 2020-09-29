ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASMIY. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ASMIY stock opened at $140.10 on Tuesday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $170.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.01.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

