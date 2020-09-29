Asian Fintech (AFIN) Market Cap Tops $1.15 Million

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Asian Fintech alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00261238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00041002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00090355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.01584850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00183251 BTC.

Asian Fintech Token Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Fintech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.