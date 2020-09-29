Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) Insider Andrew Watkins Purchases 4,445 Shares

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) insider Andrew Watkins acquired 4,445 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £4,978.40 ($6,505.16).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 million and a PE ratio of 16.89. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.56).

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.