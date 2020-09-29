Ark Price Down 1.1% This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $36.75 million and $1.27 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00002749 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptomate. During the last week, Ark has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00024100 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 152,373,418 coins and its circulating supply is 124,152,521 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, Cryptomate, COSS, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

