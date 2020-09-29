argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on argenx from $179.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.29.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of ARGX opened at $255.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 1.06. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $272.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that argenx will post -11.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 70.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 83,827 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.